Naval collision: Pakistan says ‘unacceptable action’, summons Indian envoy

This photograph from the Turkish Ministry of National Defence shows Pakistani Navy ship PNS Hunain in the foreground. (@tcsavunma/X)

A day after New Delhi lodged a strong protest over the “unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units” following a North Arabian Sea collision between a frontline Indian Navy warship and a Pakistan Navy vessel, Islamabad Thursday countered with its own protest, calling the September 15 incident a “highly provocative and unacceptable action” within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad in response to the incident, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Pakistan Navy was carrying out its biennial exercise SEASPARK-26 when the Indian vessel executed aggressive manoeuvres in “dangerously close proximity to a Pakistani naval ship, resulting in contact between the two vessels”.