India condemns alleged destruction of century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan

“The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. (File photo)

India on Wednesday unequivocally condemned the reported destruction of a Hindu temple in the Narowal region of Pakistan, demanding that Islamabad promptly investigate the incident and hold those responsible fully accountable.

New Delhi also said that Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the “desecrated temple” and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage.

“We have noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan. We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century-old minority place of worship,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.