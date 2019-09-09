Pakistan has nothing to do with whatever happens within India: Shashi Tharoor

On a day when the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concerns over the actions by New Delhi in Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Pakistan has “no locus standi” on Kashmir.

The Congress said with what face will that country talk about Kashmir after releasing JeM chief Masood Azhar, who is issuing threats to Indian security forces.

“Pakistan has nothing to do with whatever happens within India. Whatever happens in India is our issue. We are in the Opposition, so we can criticise the government, but we are united outside the country and will never yield even an inch to Pakistan,” Tharoor was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Tharoor, while speaking with reporters, also criticised the government over restrictions and detention of politicians.

While addressing the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council Meeting in Geneva, High Commissioner Michelle Bachele said, ““I’m deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris, restrictions on internet communications and peaceful assembly, detention of local political leaders and activists.”

Earlier in June, the United Nations Human Rights Commission had sought an “establishment of a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir” and had asked the governments of India and Pakistan to “fully respect the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir as protected under international law”.

India, however, rejected the report calling it ”fallacious, tendentious and motivated. Farooq Abdullah has been detained and he was not allowed to participate in the parliamentary debate, people do not have telephones, internet, parents are scared to leave their children at school as they would not have any information if something happens, Tharoor said, adding that none should be subjected to such a life.

“We are with the government at the UNHRC, but such type of things cannot be allowed in the country,” he said.