Pakistan has made terrorism its state policy: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that though India has defeated Pakistan four times in war, the neighbour still continues with its “sinister” plans.

Singh was in Dehradun to review the Passing Out Parade in the Indian Military Academy. Addressing the Gentlemen Cadets, Singh said that “Pakistan has made terrorism its state policy”, adding that it has “lost four times in direct fights”. Pakistan, however, “is still not shying away from its sinister design”, he said.

The minister said that the whole world is aware that the 9/11 attack mastermind and the head of al Qaeda was found in Pakistan. The world, he said, is also aware that Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists, who were perpetrators of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai, are still in Pakistan.

He exhorted future officers of the Indian Army to “prepare yourself to fight terrorism bravely”. He said the NDA government has adopted a “multi-pronged strategy against terrorism, which has led to some positive results”.

He asked them to pledge that they would keep the flag of the Indian Armed Forces high “at all costs and circumstances”. Singh congratulated all 377 Gentlemen Cadets, including 145 of the Regular Course, 128 from the Technical Graduate Course, and 71 from 10 friendly countries, who passed out from IMA.

He announced that IMA would soon get two underpasses at the cost of Rs 42.32 crore, which, he stated, would enhance the security of IMA and also be of convenience to the public in Dehradun.

