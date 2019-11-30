Pakistan has chosen proxy war through terrorism, will be defeated: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday in Pune that Pakistan has chosen a path of proxy war through terrorism and will not get “anything but defeat”.

He was addressing the passing out cadets of the 137th course of the NDA on Saturday.

“Our neighbour has realised right from 1948 through 1965, 1971 and 1999 that it can not win against India in any conventional or limited warfare. Pakistan has chosen a path of proxy war through terrorism and I can tell you with full responsibility that the country will not get anything but defeat,” he said.

Singh said that India has always had peaceful and friendly ties with other countries. “India never had any extra-territorial ambitions but if provoked, the country will not spare anyone,” he said.

Singh reviewed Autumn term passing out parade of the tri-services academy on Saturday morning.