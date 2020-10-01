Pakistan has culture of hatred; intolerant of modern views on human rights: India at UNHRC

"Incessant attempt to malign India in all international forums is not going to change the fact that tens of thousands of minorities would not stop fleeing Pakistan," Pawan Badhe said.

At the ongoing 45th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva Wednesday, Indian diplomat Pawan Badhe criticised Pakistan’s ‘incessant attempts’ to malign India at international fora. He also stated that Pakistan had “a culture of hatred” and is intolerant of “anybody having modern views on human rights”.

“Pakistan’s well-cherished and inherited culture of hatred makes it the perfect candidate for carrying forward the legacy of intolerance against anybody having modern views on human rights,” Badhe, who is the First Secretary at Permanent Mission of India to UN, said.

“Incessant attempts to malign India in all international forums is not going to change the fact that tens of thousands of minorities would not stop fleeing Pakistan,” he added.

The Indian diplomat also stated that Pakistan should not indulge in the ‘mockery’ of the Human Rights convention when it “attempts to self-crown as an ardent supporter of political dissidents, journalists, social activists, minorities and human rights defenders”.

“For that Pakistan has miles to go,” Badhe addded.

In its overview for Pakistan, Amnesty International states that authorities intensified their crackdown on the right to freedom of expression.

“The government failed to uphold its commitments to legislate against torture and enforced disappearances. Violence against women and girls remained widespread. Parliament blocked attempts to restrict child marriage. Religious minorities continued to be prosecuted under blasphemy laws and attacked by non-state actors,” Amnesty International states.

