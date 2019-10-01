Pakistan hands over missing BSF personnel’s body who drowned in river near IB

Pakistan handed over the body of the missing BSF sub-inspector Tuesday who had drowned in a river along the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu last week. according to a statement by the BSF.

Advertising

BSF Sub-Inspector Paritosh Mandal went missing from September 28 from Aik Nallah area near the International Border while he and two other troopers were patrolling along the International Border. Mandal, who belonged from Nadia district of West Bengal, had drowned while negotiating the Nallah following on some input.

Aik Nallah flows from India to Pakistan and during rains, the water level increases considerably leading to flash floods.

A joint search operation was carried out by BSF and SDRF team for the last three days. Pakistani Rangers and Indian villagers also assisted the BSF to locate him.

Advertising

After recovering his body on Tuesday morning, Pak Rangers handed it over at BOP Octroi with all force decorum and drills.

The IG of BSF Jammu has conveyed his deep regrets for the unfortunate loss of life of the brave and dedicated soldier. The BSF, Jammu, also thanked the SDRF, villagers and Pakistan Rangers for their efforts.