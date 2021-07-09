Pakistan Gurudwara Committee welcomes SGPC chief’s demand to reopen corridor

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which connects Gurudwara Darbar Sahib (Pakistan), the final resting place of the first Sikh Guru, with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, was closed in March 2020 after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur’s demand to open the Indian side of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, was welcomed by Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

Highlighting that the COVID 19 situation is under control in Pakistan, PSGPC president, Satwant Singh said, “PSGPC fully supports the demand of SGPC and re-assures that all the arrangements for Indian Sikh yatrees will be made in a befitting manner to facilitate them during their yatra of Darbar Sahib Kartarpur… We are looking forward for an early decision from Indian Government to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for yatrees.” said

“At this historic moment of reopening of Kartarpur Corridor, PSGPC would also like to extend an invitation to Bibi Jagir Kaur along with her team, and Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh Jee to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur via the Corridor. PSGPC will make all the arrangements for the visit of SGPC and will welcome the delegation at zero point of Pakistan side of border to make a new beginning for “Corridor of Peace” as described by UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres,” he added.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which connects Gurudwara Darbar Sahib (Pakistan), the final resting place of the first Sikh Guru, with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, was closed in March 2020 after the Covid-19 outbreak.