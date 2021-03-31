Pakistan govt meets today on reviving trade with India

In what could be a first major step by Islamabad to attempt revival of relations with New Delhi, the Pakistan government is going to consider Wednesday the resumption of trade ties with India, sources told The Indian Express Tuesday.

Pakistan’s cabinet committee on economic affairs, sources said, is going to decide on importing sugar and cotton from India. The committee meeting is scheduled 11.30 am Pakistan time.

Pakistan snapped ties with India following the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and the division of the state into two new Union Territories.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter wishing him on Pakistan’s National Day, said his country wants peace with its neighbours, including India, for which all outstanding issues between the two nations, including the dispute over J&K, needs to be resolved.

Khan said “people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India” and “we are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute”.

He said “creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue”.

The exchange of letters comes amidst a renewed push for peace between the two countries. Over a month ago, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan had announced that both countries had “agreed to strict observance of all agreements, understanding and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors”.