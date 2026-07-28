Pak Gen Z should focus on India’s demand to end state-sponsored cross-border terror: MEA

During the media briefing, while responding to a question on Pakistan's attempts to invoke the shared legacy of the Indus Valley Civilisation, Jaiswal said Islamabad's record on terrorism and minority rights undermines such claims.

Written by: Divya A
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 10:41 PM IST
2)Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. Express Photo By Ganesh ShirsekarProtesters in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
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Responding to reports claiming that Pakistan’s Gen Z groups showed their support for last week’s student protests at Jantar Mantar, India on Tuesday said the focus should instead be on Pakistan ending state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

“We are all aware that Pakistan has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism against India for several decades,” said Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), at a media briefing. “The people of India, including Gen Z, have been demanding that Pakistan end its state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. We hope their counterparts are taking due note,” he said.

He was asked about Pakistani Gen Z praising their Indian counterparts during the recent protests in Delhi and other cities.

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Last week, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry had declined to comment on the protests in India and said the demonstrations were an internal matter. “This is an internal matter of India. We do not offer comments on such matters,” Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi had said.

However, several Pakistani youth voiced their support for the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests through social media, posting messages of solidarity and drawing parallels between the shared histories of India and Pakistan.

During the media briefing, while responding to a question on Pakistan’s attempts to invoke the shared legacy of the Indus Valley Civilisation, Jaiswal said Islamabad’s record on terrorism and minority rights undermines such claims.

“Let me put this straight: a country which has been promoting cross-border terrorism, which has been promoting religious fundamentalism and violence for decades, cannot have any claim to any pluralistic cultural legacy. Their abysmal track record on the protection of minorities and their cultural rights makes such desperate attempts look even more phoney,” Jaiswal said.

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Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar had recently described the Indus Valley Civilization as central to Pakistan’s national identity, in the wake of India moving to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April last year, killing 26 civilians.

India has repeatedly stated that Pakistan’s state-sponsored cross-border terrorism has eroded the basis for the treaty, and it cannot be viewed in isolation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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