Pak Gen Z should focus on India’s demand to end state-sponsored cross-border terror: MEA

Responding to reports claiming that Pakistan’s Gen Z groups showed their support for last week’s student protests at Jantar Mantar, India on Tuesday said the focus should instead be on Pakistan ending state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

“We are all aware that Pakistan has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism against India for several decades,” said Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), at a media briefing. “The people of India, including Gen Z, have been demanding that Pakistan end its state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. We hope their counterparts are taking due note,” he said.

He was asked about Pakistani Gen Z praising their Indian counterparts during the recent protests in Delhi and other cities.