Pakistan forces violate ceasefire along LoC in Kupwara, 5 injured

Pakistan forces resorted to cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, leaving five people injured.

Advertising

Police officials said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Taad sector of Tangdhar area. “The shelling continued for several hours in the morning, and since then situation is peaceful,” an official in Tangdhar said. “The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violation.”

The official said that the injured were rushed to a hospital, adding that some houses have also been damaged due to the shelling.

A health official in Tangdhar said that they received five injured people at the hospital. “One of them has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment,” the official said.

Advertising

He said that one person is still admitted at the hospital, while three others were discharged after treatment.

Of late, there has been an increase in cross-border shelling along the LoC, and the armies of both India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire in North Kashmir’s Uri, Tandghar, Keran and Gurez sectors.