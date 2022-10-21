scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

On Pakistan’s removal from FATF’s ‘grey list’, India says ‘must continue to take credible action against terrorism’

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the entire international community in Mumbai on 26/11."

India said it understands that Pakistan will continue to work with the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering to further improve its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing system. (File)

Hours after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced its decision to remove Pakistan from its “grey list”, India responded to the move by saying the country must continue to take credible action against terrorism.

He said, “It is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control.”

India said it understands that Pakistan will continue to work with the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering to further improve its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing system.

In a statement, FATF welcomed Pakistan’s significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering and combating financial terrorism (AML/CFT) regime. “Pakistan is no longer subject to FATF’s increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG (Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing) system,” it said.

The global watchdog also said that Pakistan “strengthened effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that FATF identified”. The decision will enable the country to get foreign funds to overcome its economic situation.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:54:39 pm
