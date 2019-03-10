Pakistan expected surgical strikes, but we took the air route: PM Modi

Continuing his attack on the Opposition for questioning the February 26 Balakot air strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday asked people to recognise them as the “tukde tukde gang” and said the Air Force strike had surprised Pakistan, which “was expecting another surgical strike”.

Addressing a rally in Greater Noida, the Prime Minister accused the previous government of not responding to the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai: “These attacks (26/11) were linked to the country across the border. What did the previous government do? They changed the Home Minister and not their policy. You tell me, should they change their Home Minister or their policy?”

He said that some people continued to question the Balakot air strike across the border. “Pakistan is saying that Modi attacked. And here, people lost their sleep. They began at 7-8 am asking, is Balakot in India or Pakistan? Is it in PoK or next to our Kashmir? It has not even been investigated,” he said.

He also praised the government for surprising Pakistan by changing tactics. “We answered the terrorists and their leaders in the language they understand, after the Uri attack. Will you accept a government which sleeps? Will you accept a chaukidar who sleeps? You need a chaukidar who is awake,” he said.

“Woh soch rahe the Modi ne pehli baar surgical strike kari, toh is baar bhi aisa hi kuch karenge. Aur isliye unhone kya kiya seema par bade tainati kar di. Tank laakar pata nahi kya kya rakh diya unhone saari sajawat kar di. Hum upar se chale gaye (They thought Modi will repeat the surgical strike like he did last time. That’s why they increased security at the border. They put tanks and what not. They put in all decoration, but we went in from above).”

Referring to Opposition leaders, he said that some politicians were making controversial remarks which were applauded in Pakistan. “Aise logon ko desh ki janta ne sahi raste par lana chahiye ya nahi? Aap karoge? Ye kaise log hain inko pehchaniye, ye tukde tukde gang kaisi hai (Should such people be shown the right way by the people of the country or not? Will you do it? Recognise such people for who they are).”

The Prime Minister was in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park 2 to inaugurate the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology, an academic wing of the Archaeological Survey of India whose foundation was laid by Rajnath Singh in 2016. He also flagged off the 6.5 km extension of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City and laid the foundation stone for two thermal power plants, in Khurja and Bihar’s Buxar, on video conference.

Modi was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma who is also the local MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar.