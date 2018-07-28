Hope new Pakistan govt will work towards safe and terror-free South Asia: India

In his first press conference after declaring victory in the Pakistan elections, Khan had touched upon the Kashmir dispute, saying the only way to solve the decades-old crisis was through dialogue with India. (Tehreek-e-Insaf via AP) In his first press conference after declaring victory in the Pakistan elections, Khan had touched upon the Kashmir dispute, saying the only way to solve the decades-old crisis was through dialogue with India. (Tehreek-e-Insaf via AP)

Welcoming the people of Pakistan for reposing their faith in democracy through general elections, the Ministry of External Affairs Saturday expressed hope that the new government in Islamabad will work constructively to build a safe, stable and secure South Asia free of terror and violence.

“India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. “We hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence,” Kumar said.

The general elections held on 25th July in Pakistan saw Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerging as the single largest party winning 116 National Assembly seats out of the contested 270 parliamentary constituencies.

In his first press conference after declaring victory in the Pakistan elections, Khan had touched upon the Kashmir dispute, saying the only way to solve the decades-old crisis was through dialogue with India. The cricketer-turned-politician said he was one of those Pakistanis who wanted good relations with India. READ | Imran Khan: I am one of those Pakistanis who want good relations with India

Earlier in the day, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s “hand of friendship” and his offer to settle the decades-long Kashmir dispute through dialogue. ALSO READ | Urge PM Modi to accept Imran Khan’s offer of ‘friendship’: Mehbooba Mufti

