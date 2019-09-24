Toggle Menu
Earthquake measuring 5.8 strikes Pakistan, mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors in Delhi-NCR: A moderate earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of the country — including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore — on Tuesday afternoon.

Earthquake measuring 6.3 strikes Pakistan, mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan, including capital Islamabad. (Source: USGS)

Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region Tuesday afternoon after a moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan, including capital Islamabad.

The quake jolted the entire Jammu province, which came around 4.33 pm. At various places especially in Chenab Valley region, people said that the earthquake was so intense that people came out of their buildings in panic.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was 1 km south-east of New Mirpur, Pakistan. Several cities in the northern parts of the country — including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore—felt the tremors.

The tremors lasted for 8-10 seconds but were felt strongly, DawnNewsTV reported. No injuries or damage has been reported as yet.

The quake sent people racing out of buildings and offices in cities across the country.

More details awaited. 

