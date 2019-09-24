Earthquake measuring 5.8 strikes Pakistan, mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region Tuesday afternoon after a moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan, including capital Islamabad.

Advertising

The quake jolted the entire Jammu province, which came around 4.33 pm. At various places especially in Chenab Valley region, people said that the earthquake was so intense that people came out of their buildings in panic.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was 1 km south-east of New Mirpur, Pakistan. Several cities in the northern parts of the country — including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore—felt the tremors.

Prelim M5.8 Earthquake Pakistan Sep-24 11:01 UTC, updates https://t.co/5FYdI5qsrQ — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 24, 2019

The tremors lasted for 8-10 seconds but were felt strongly, DawnNewsTV reported. No injuries or damage has been reported as yet.

The quake sent people racing out of buildings and offices in cities across the country.

More details awaited.