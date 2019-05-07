Pakistan detains 40 fishermen, seizes 6 boats

Advertising

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has seized more than half-a-dozen Indian fishing boats and around 40 fishermen from near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Monday, a fishermen leader said.

“This is primary information and we don’t know yet the details like the names of boats, their registration numbers etc. It will take a couple of days to get this information verified,” Jadavji Posteria, president of Porbandar Machhimar Boat Association, an organisation of fishing boat owners of Porbandar told The Indian Express.

Posteria said that in such incidents, usually fellow fishermen pass information to their community leaders, who in turn get in touch with the state fisheries department.

Quoting Manish Lodhari, secretary of National Fishworkers’ Forum, another fishermen’s org-anisation, PTI reported that PMSA apprehended six Indian fishing boats along with thirty fishermen after they allegedly crossed over to the Pakistani side of the notional IMBL.