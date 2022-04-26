Pakistan deplores UGC notice, seeks clarification from India

Pakistan said on Monday that it has sought “clarification” from India on the recent joint notice issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), advising students to not choose Pakistan for pursuing higher education.

“We have sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said public notice. Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India,” the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In the notice issued on April 22, the UGC and the AICTE said any Indian national or overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan “shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India”.

In the past, the UGC had issued similar orders for the students studying in the colleges of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).