Considering various legal options for review of Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan Army

Pakistan on Wednesday said various legal options for review and reconsideration of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case were being considered.

Besides, the Army also denied reports that it was mulling to amend the Army Act to allow the former Indian Navy officer the right to file an appeal against his conviction in a civilian court. Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said that the “speculations” were “incorrect”.

“Speculations for amendment in Pak Army Act to implement ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Cdr Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect. Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time,” Ghafoor said.

Jadhav (49) was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on “charges of espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017. India, on the other hand, has maintained that he was running a business in Iran from where he was abducted and illegally taken to Pakistan.

News agency PTI on Wednesday reported that according to defence sources in Islamabad, the government was working on a draft to amend the Army Act to allow Jadhav the right to file an appeal against his conviction in a civilian court to implement the International Court of Justice’s July 17 verdict.

The amended law will outline the procedure to seek redress in the civil courts against sentence by Army courts, PTI reported.

On July 17, in a major diplomatic victory for India, ICJ had said that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav and had also ruled that Pakistan had violated India’s rights to consular visits after his arrest.

According to the ICJ, Pakistan “deprived the Republic of India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation.”

On September 2, India was granted consular access to Jadhav for the first time since he was detained in 2016. After ten days, Pakistan had said that there was no plan to permit such a meeting again.