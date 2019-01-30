Pak delegation visits site of Pakal Dul hydel project in Jammu and Kashmir

A Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan’s Indus Commissioner Syed Mohammad Mehar Ali Shah Tuesday visited the site of the 1,000 mega watt Pakal Dul hydel project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Advertising

The other members in the delegation reportedly included advisor Mehmood Hayat and join commissioner Usman Ghani, sources said. The delegation accompanied by local officials from Kishtwar district administration inspected both the proposed dam and powerhouse sites during the day.

They will visit Lower Kalnai and Rattle hydel projects on Wednesday before returning to New Delhi on January 31, sources said.

Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan, while Sutlej, Beas and Ravi waters have been allotted to India, the water flowing in Chenab, Jhelum and Indus allotted to Pakistan. Under the treaty, both the countries have set up Permanent Indus Commission with separate commissioners in both the countries who are mandated to inspect sites and works undertaken on both sides of Indus basin. Since the signing of the treaty, a total of 118 such tours have been undertaken by the commission on both sides.

Being constructed on river Marusudar, the main right bank tributary of river Chenab in Kishtwar, the project estimated to cost Rs 8112.12 crore, envisages construction of a 167-meter concrete face rockfill dam across the river at village Drandhuran, two 10 km long head race tunnels each and an underground powerhouse near village Trimuli. It is a reservoir based scheme, with gross storage of the reservoir at 125.4 Mcm.

Significantly, it is not only the largest hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir, but also the first storage unit. The Jammu and Kashmir state will get 12 per cent free power after 10 years of its commissioning and also the water usage charges as applicable.

The 850 MW Rattle hydel project is a run-of-river project being built on Chenab at a cost of Rs 6000 crore. It includes contruction of a 195-m long and 133-m high concrete gravity dam with a sluice-type spillway having a capacity to pass a maximum flood of 11,590m x 3per second.

Lower Kalnai hydel project with a capacity of 48 MW is being built on Lower Kalnai Nullah, a tributary of Chenab in Doda district. It envisages construction of 45-m high dam to divert water from Lower Kalnai Nullah at Dunadi through a 4.25 km long tunnel to be dropped at Thathri for power generation.

Advertising

Pakistan had last year objected to the construction of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai projects and sought their design details from India, saying that these violate the 1960 treaty between the two countries.