Pakistan, India begin talks on Kartarpur draft agreement

A Pakistani delegation Thursday left for India to discuss a draft agreement on the proposed Kartarpur Corridor that will facilitate the visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan last year agreed to open a special border crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur – the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev – to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan since the Pulwama terrorist attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14.

Commitment to fulfill a dream! Talks begin between India & Pakistan to discuss and finalize the modalities for the #KartarpurCorridor, at Attari, Amritsar, that’ll facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit the holy shrine of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. pic.twitter.com/XWSUtk0Ene — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 14, 2019

This would be their first meeting to finalise the modalities of the proposed cross-border Kartarpur Corridor.

The meeting will take place on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border. An Indian delegation would visit to Islamabad on March 28 for the follow up meeting. The Pakistani delegation is being led by Director General South Asia and SAARC, Muhammad Faisal, who is also spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

In brief interaction with the media, Faisal said that Pakistan gave a lot of importance to the rights of minorities. He also said that the reduction in tensions between Pakistan and India was important for the regional peace.

A session of technical experts of Pakistan and India will also be held at Attari simultaneously. Experts will discuss the issues relating to the corridor, its construction, road and other technicalities.