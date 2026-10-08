Pakistan’s unwarranted references to Kashmir part of propaganda: Harivansh Singh at IPU meet

Exercising India’s right to reply in response to certain references made by Pakistani delegation on J&K at an international forum in Tanzania, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday said that Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India, and that Pakistan has no locus standi commenting on India’s internal affairs.

Speaking at the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Arusha, Tanzania, Singh said, “We deplore the attempts by a delegation to politicise the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of this forum or meeting.”