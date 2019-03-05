Pakistan delegation to visit India on March 14 for talks on Kartarpur Corridor

With tension between India and Pakistan de-escalating for now following the Pulwama attack and IAF’s strikes on terror camps in Balakot, Islamabad on Tuesday said a delegation would visit India on March 14 for talks on the Kartarpur Corridor. The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place on March 13.

The scheduled bilateral meeting will see both the sides finalising the draft agreement for Kartarpur Corridor, which will link Baba Nanak village in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal in Pakistan. Both sides are yet to finalise the modalities of travel of the Indian pilgrims to the Gurudwara.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought visa-free entry to the gurdwara, khulle-darshan for all irrespective of their faith, and multiple entries for the devotees. The corridor will be opened as part of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also said High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood would return to Delhi. Mahmood was called back to Pakistan for consultations on February 18 after the suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama killed 40 personnel.

After the attack, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had issued a “very strong demarche” to Mahmood and said that Pakistan must take “immediate and verifiable action” against the Jaish-e-Mohammad and that it must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories.