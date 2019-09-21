Pakistan continues ceasefire violation for third consecutive day

Pakistani troops continued resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at frequent intervals along the Line of Control at various places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts for the third day on Saturday, damaging various houses and killing over half a dozen cattle.

Sources said that nine cattle belonging to a resident named Mohammad Shabir of Dabbi in Balakote area were killed when a mortar shell fired from across the LoC fell on the cattle shed during wee hours of Saturday. A number of houses were also damaged in intense mortar shelling which lasted for two hours after midnight.

Meanwhile, Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars in Bakalote area of Mendhar on Saturday evening as well. The unprovoked shelling started at around 4.15 pm and the Indian army was retaliating befittingly, he added.

Earlier in the morning, they had resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district. Indian Army had retaliated at both these places as well.

In Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector, Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation from 8 pm to 10 pm on Friday.