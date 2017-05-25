Pakistan condemns honouring of Indian Army officer Major Leetul Gogoi

Gogoi, a Major in the 53 Rashtriya Rifles, had tied a civilian in Kashmir to a vehicle and used him as human shield. Gogoi, a Major in the 53 Rashtriya Rifles, had tied a civilian in Kashmir to a vehicle and used him as human shield.

Pakistan today condemned the honouring of an Indian Army officer who tied a civilian in Kashmir to a vehicle and used him as human shield.

“Awarding Major Leetul Gogoi, who brazenly used a Kashmiri youth as a human shield, is condemnable. It is a crime and an insult to humanity,” Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria told reporters during the weekly briefing here.The international community, particularly, the UN should take cognizance of the act, he added.

Gogoi, a Major in the 53 Rashtriya Rifles, has been honoured with the Army Chief’s commendation card for his “sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations”.

Zakaria accused India of perpetrating and financing terrorism in Pakistan, saying the confessional statement of Indian prisoner on death row Kulbushan Jadhav confirms it.

Talking about the International Court of Justice ruling in the Jadhav case, he said Pakistan is preparing for the next hearing of the case.

Zakaria said Kashmir should be demilitarised to implement UNSC resolutions so that the Kashmiri people could exercise their right to self determination.

On China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said it would bring benefits for the entire region and not just for Pakistan and China. He said several countries have expressed desire to join the project.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App