Pakistan ceasefire violation: ‘We continue to live in fear… who do we approach for relief’

Gopal Dass and his family, including his eight-month-old son Nitin, were sleeping on the verandah of their house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Battal village on Sunday as usual when they woke up to sharp cries of the infant. Thinking that Nitin may have wet the bed, Dass’s wife tried to change the child’s diapers only to find it was soaked in blood.

As there are no landline or mobile phone facilities in the villages along the Line of Control (LoC), a panic-stricken Dass walked for almost three kilometres to arrange a vehicle to take his son to a nearby hospital on Sunday night. “At Akhnoor, doctors declared him brought dead… They said he might have been hit by some knife. When we returned home, we found a bullet lying underneath the bed on which Nitin was sleeping,” a shocked Dass said.

As per an FIR, Nitin died after he was hit by a bullet during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Akhnoor near the Line of Control. “We continue to live in fear as there is firing from across the border almost daily,” Dass said. “However, no one from the administration has visited us so far. So whom do we approach for any relief?”

The eight-month-old baby is one of the seven people who were killed in the latest spate of ceasefire violation by Pakistan. On Tuesday, more than a dozen people, including a 70-year-old woman, were injured as Pakistan Rangers continued to fire mortar shells and small arms at various areas between Akhnoor and Samba. Five of the injured belong to R S Pura, six from Ramgah and one from Arnia, sources said. While the Centre has announced a ceasefire during Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan continued to violate the ceasefire along the LoC. Since January, 38 people have been killed in the firing.

