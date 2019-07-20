J&K: Civilian injured after Pakistan troops violate ceasefire in Poonch district

A civilian was injured Saturday morning as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Identified as Zaffarullah of Mankote, who is apparently the main Sarpanch of the area, sources said, ceasefire violation from across the border started around 9 am.

A defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistani troops initiated the ceasefire violation at 9 am by firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district (J&K). The Indian Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire befittingly, Anand added.

The ceasefire violation along the LoC comes on the day when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a visit to Kargil and Jammu in the state to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Meanwhile, unprovoked small arms fire by Pakistani troops was underway in Nowshera sector also. However, no injuries or damage to property was reported.