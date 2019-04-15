Pakistan resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri district

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district on Monday. The Indian Army is retaliating effectively, defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said. Pakistan initiated mortar shelling and small arms fire at around 8 am.

“At about 0815 hours, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district” PRO defence, said, adding that the Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

More details awaited.

