LIVE UPDATES: IAF repels Pakistan fighter jets near LoC
Spokesperson of the Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Faisal alleged the country undertook airstrikes across the Line of Control (LoC) this morning in response to the Balakot operation by India a day before.
Pakistani fighter jets were pushed back by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday after they violated Indian air space in Poonch and Nowshera sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official told news agency PTI. High-level sources in Jammu and Kashmir confirmed to The Indian Express that three Pakistan F-16s crossed the LoC briefly.
Spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Faisal alleged the country undertook airstrikes across the Line of Control (LoC) this morning in response to the Balakot operation by India a day before. Faisal claimed the sole purpose was to “demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence”. An official response from India is awaited.
On Tuesday, India responded to the single bloodiest attack in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three decades of militancy by conducting air strikes deep inside Pakistan. For the first time since the 1971 war, the IAF was deployed to strike a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot.
High-level sources confirm Pakistan F-16s crossed LoC today
High-level sources in Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed that three Pakistan F-16s crossed the LoC briefly on Wednesday morning. There was also an attempt made to hit an ammunition dump in the region, but there was no damage.
Meanwhile, a top official was quoted by PTI as saying: "Jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning." The official added that they were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.
Pakistan claims it undertook airstrikes across LoC
A statement from the Pakistan Foreign Ministry Wednesday claimed the Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) from within Pakistani airspace. "Pakistan has taken strikes at non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage", the statement read, adding that the "sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence”.
"We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight," it added. "For the last few years, India has been trying to establish what they call 'a new normal' a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day.”
Pakistan Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal Wednesday tweeted: "#PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm #PakistanZindabad."
Meanwhile, Pakistani troops have been targeting civilian hamlets and forward posts along the LoC since Tuesday evening. Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said retaliatory action has resulted in "severe destruction of five Pakistani posts and a number of casualties to Pak Army".
An official response from India is awaited. A top Indian official told news agency PTI: "Jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning." The official added that they immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.
