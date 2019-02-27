LIVE UPDATES: IAF repels Pakistan fighter jets near LoC

Pakistani fighter jets were pushed back by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday after they violated Indian air space in Poonch and Nowshera sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official told news agency PTI. High-level sources in Jammu and Kashmir confirmed to The Indian Express that three Pakistan F-16s crossed the LoC briefly.

Spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Faisal alleged the country undertook airstrikes across the Line of Control (LoC) this morning in response to the Balakot operation by India a day before. Faisal claimed the sole purpose was to “demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence”. An official response from India is awaited.

On Tuesday, India responded to the single bloodiest attack in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three decades of militancy by conducting air strikes deep inside Pakistan. For the first time since the 1971 war, the IAF was deployed to strike a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot.