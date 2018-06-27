Pakistan boy, who inadvertently crossed over to Indian side in Poonch, repatriated

A boy inadvertently crossed over to the Indian site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. He was repatriated back to his family two days later. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) A boy inadvertently crossed over to the Indian site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. He was repatriated back to his family two days later. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

An eight-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district two days ago, was on Wednesday allowed to go home.

Identifying him as Abdullah, a resident of Degwar area on PoK side, sources said the boy was held by army troops after he was found moving near the barbed wire fence on the Indian side. As the boy disclosed his native village as Degwar, Indian troops suspecting that he had crossed the heavily guarded LoC, took him as a resident of Poonch district as Degwar also falls on the Indian side and handed him over to the police.

Later, when police and army officials came to know that he hailed from Degwar area falling across the LoC and that he had inadvertently crossed the LoC, they started efforts for his repatriation. In the meantime, army troops also received communication from across the LoC about a minor boy crossing over to Indian side by mistake.

Sources said that after Poonch Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz ordered his repatriation, the police gave custody of the boy to army troops who later handed him over to their Pakistani counterpart at Chakkan Da Bagh. The boy’s father Sarfaraz had come to take the boy home, sources added.

Earlier on June 15 this year, BSF had handed over two Pakistani nationals to Rangers as they had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side in Samba district.

