Pakistan-based terror handler ordered to appear before NIA court in Katra, Narwal blasts that killed 13

The court order was issued under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which empowers a court to issue a written notice requiring an accused individual to appear before it.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday executed an NIA court proclamation directing Pakistan-based cross-border terror handler Mohammad Qasim alias Salman to appear before it on August 21 in connection with the 2022-23 Katra and Narwal blasts.

The police said it read out the proclamation at Qasim’s residence in Angralla village in Reasi district. The Katra and Narwal blasts together killed 13 people.

The police asked the public to share any credible information on Qasim with the nearest police station. Qasim, who is believed to have crossed over to Pakistan, is wanted in multiple cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a police spokesperson said.