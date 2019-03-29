Pakistan Army protecting Balakot site after one month of air strikes : Govt sources

Pakistan forces are protecting the Balakot site even after a month of air strikes by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammad training camps in the area, govt sources said. Pakistan Army took a group of journalists to the spot on March 28 (Thursday), they said.

Advertising

Sources told The Indian Express that over 300 children at a JeM madrasa in the area were still found to be present. Journalists escorted by the Pakistan Army met the children and made videos, they said, adding that the area is protected by Frontier Corp of Pak Army.

Pakistan denies once again: No terror camps at 22 sites India flagged, no Pulwama link of those held

Indian Air Force conducted an air strike at JeM training camps in PoK’s Balakot before dawn on February 26.

Advertising

This comes after Pakistan denied the presence of any terror camps after it examined 22 “pin locations” shared by India.

Pakistan also said that it could not establish any links between the 54 people detained by its investigative agencies and the Pulwama attack. Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s statement came a month after India handed a dossier on the Jaish-e-Mohammad’s involvement in the February 14 Pulwama attack.