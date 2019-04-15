Pakistan Army claims BJP leader copied its song, dedicated it to Indian forces

THE PAKISTANI Army on Sunday claimed that Telangana BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh had copied its anthem and dedicated it to the Indian armed forces.

Advertising

Lodh, who represents Goshamahal, had tweeted, “My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 am on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces.” As he shared a snippet of the song on social media, the Pakistani Army claimed the composition was a copy of a song released by its media wing on March 23 for Pakistan Day. The song was written by Sahir Ali Bagga. “Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well,” Pakistan army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

According to local media reports, Lodh copied the song ‘Zindabad Pakistan’ and recorded it by changing it to ‘Zindabad Hindustan’ and dedicated it to Indian armed forces.

Lodh first hit the headlines in December 2015 when he threatened to do all within his power to disrupt a proposed beef festival at Osmania University. In 2016, in a Facebook post, he had said Dalits who were found skinning dead cows or carrying cow meat deserved to be beaten up. Referring to the Una incident, he wrote: “Whatever happened with the Dalits who were beaten up by ‘gau rakshaks’ was a good thing. It is because of a few dirty Dalits, who eat cow meat, that other Dalits get a bad name.’’

With PTI inputs