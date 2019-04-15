Toggle Menu
Pakistan Army claims BJP leader copied its song, dedicated it to Indian forceshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pakistan-army-claims-bjp-leader-copied-its-song-dedicated-it-to-indian-forces-5675684/

Pakistan Army claims BJP leader copied its song, dedicated it to Indian forces

Telangana BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh, who represents Goshamahal, had tweeted, “My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 am on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces.”

Pakistan national day, India boycotts Pakistan national day, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, India Pakistan ties, pakistan high commission, pak high commission in india, Indian Express
According to local media reports, Lodh copied the song ‘Zindabad Pakistan’ and recorded it by changing it to ‘Zindabad Hindustan’ and dedicated it to Indian armed forces.

THE PAKISTANI Army on Sunday claimed that Telangana BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh had copied its anthem and dedicated it to the Indian armed forces.

Lodh, who represents Goshamahal, had tweeted, “My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 am on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces.” As he shared a snippet of the song on social media, the Pakistani Army claimed the composition was a copy of a song released by its media wing on March 23 for Pakistan Day. The song was written by Sahir Ali Bagga. “Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well,” Pakistan army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

According to local media reports, Lodh copied the song ‘Zindabad Pakistan’ and recorded it by changing it to ‘Zindabad Hindustan’ and dedicated it to Indian armed forces.

Lodh first hit the headlines in December 2015 when he threatened to do all within his power to disrupt a proposed beef festival at Osmania University. In 2016, in a Facebook post, he had said Dalits who were found skinning dead cows or carrying cow meat deserved to be beaten up. Referring to the Una incident, he wrote: “Whatever happened with the Dalits who were beaten up by ‘gau rakshaks’ was a good thing. It is because of a few dirty Dalits, who eat cow meat, that other Dalits get a bad name.’’

With PTI inputs

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jallianwala Bagh Centenary: PM Modi says Capt skipped event to please ‘parivar’, he shoots ‘dirty politics’ barb
2 Harsimrat-CM Amarinder Singh's war of words continues, both drag in forefathers
3 Third accused left home week ago to join ‘police inquiry’, didn’t come back