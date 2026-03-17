‘Pakistan dressing up massacre as military op’: India slams ‘barbaric’ airstrike on Kabul rehabilitation hospital

After Taliban-ruled Afghanistan said at least 400 were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, India Tuesday condemned the attack as “barbaric” and a “heinous act of aggression” that blatantly violates Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

A Taliban government spokesperson said at least 400 people were killed and 250 were injured in an air strike by Pakistan on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul. Pakistan rejected the claim as false and misleading and said it “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure” on Monday night.

In a sharply-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India unequivocally condemns Pakistan’s barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16. This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation.”