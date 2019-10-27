Pakistan turns down India’s request to open airspace for PM Modi’s Saudi visit

For the second time in two months, Pakistan on Sunday rejected India’s request to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special flight to use its airspace for his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan had decided not to allow Prime Minister Modi to use the country’s airspace in view of the alleged violations of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir, Dawn reported.

Modi is set to travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend an international business forum and hold talks with top Saudi leadership. In September, Pakistan rejected India’s request to allow PM Modi’s flight to use its airspace for his visit to the US to attend the UN General Assembly.

This is the second time that the neighbouring country has denied PM Modi the use of its airspace.

Qureshi, in his statement, also said that the Indian High Commission will be informed in a written form.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s flight was also denied the use of Pak airspace earlier the same month when he was travelling to Iceland.

Prior to that, Pakistan fully closed its airspace in February after the Balakot airstrikes on Jaish=-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps. The country opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur on March 27.

On May 15, Pakistan extended its airspace ban for flights to India till May 30. It fully opened its airspace for all civilian traffic on July 16.

In June, when PM Modi was to travel to Bikshek to attend the SCO summit, Pakistan had “specially” opened its airspace for his flight.

Tensions between both the countries spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories, evoking strong reaction from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.