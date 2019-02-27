Pakistan Air Force aircraft enter Indian side, miss targets

The Indian Express has learnt that a complement of Pakistan Air Force aircraft, presumably comprising Mirages, F16s and JF17s, crossed over to the Indian side of LoC in Rajauri-Naushera sector. This attack happened at around 10 am, and Pakistani bombs missed the targets which seemed to be an ammunition point, a supply point, a brigade headquarters and a battalion headquarters in the area.

An IAF combat air patrol (CAP) of MiG29 aircraft was immediately put up in the air to engage the Pakistani aircraft in the air. Two MiG29 aircraft were claimed to have been shot down by Pakistan, with one wreckage falling on the Indian side and the other on Pakistani side of LoC. PTI has reported that a Pakistani F16 was shot down in the engagement. There has been no official confirmation of the engagement from the government.