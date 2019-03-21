Pakistan accepts Sidhu’s plea to retain fields near Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Toggle Menu
Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

After Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that the fields near Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, cultivated by Guru Nanak Dev should be retained and no structure should come up, Pakistan government has accepted his plea.

The Pakistan government announced that no construction would be taken up on the land as was requested by Sidhu, who had conveyed sentiments of Sikhs to Pakistan government.

Reacting to the development, Sidhu issued a statement on Wednesday saying, “Anything that fulfils the wishes of 12 Crore Nanak Naam Levas is exemplary and worth gratitude… The land that Baba Nanak ploughed with his hand will now inspire generations to come. His message “Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vand Sakho” is immortal. It is indeed a cup of joy for the Sikhs world-over!”

