Pakistan accepts body of woman who tried to enter India illegally

The body of a Pakistani woman, who was shot at by BSF personnel while she was allegedly crossing over to the Indian side illegally and succumbed at a hospital in Amritsar, was on Saturday handed over to Pakistan.

Gulshan Bibi, in her early-30s, was fired upon on Wednesday evening when she didn’t stop while walking towards the fence on the Indian side after crossing over from the Pakistan side near Bangar border outpost in Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur.

She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital, Amritsar, with gunshot wounds on waist. Doctors said her intestine was damaged and she couldn’t recover from blood loss.

She died on Friday.

During preliminary investigation, the woman had told the BSF personnel that she was from Tajpura village in Punjab, Pakistan.

A DIG-rank BSF official told the The Sunday Express that the body body was handed over to Pakistan Rangers at Attari border at 2:45 pm. “It is not the first time when someone has been killed while trying to illegally enter into India from Pakistan. Normally, Pakistan Rangers disown such Pakistani nationals. But in this case, they agreed to accept the body. It is only the second time in recent years when Pakistan Rangers agreed to accept the body of a person who died while illegally entering India,” the officer said.