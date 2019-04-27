Pak wants Modi to remain PM so that fundamentalism can be stronger there: Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury Friday claimed that Pakistan wants Narendra Modi to remain the Prime Minister of India so that Hindu communalism grows in India which will eventually strengthen Muslim fundamentalism there.

Advertising

The comments from Yechury came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told foreign journalists in Islamabad that there may be better chance of peace talks with India and resolving the Kashmir issue if BJP wins.

“Pakistan wants Modi to win. A day before the elections started on April 11, Imran Khan had said that if the BJP is voted back to power, then there are better chances of India-Pakistan peace talks and settling the Kashmir issue with India. Who is the friend of Pakistan and who is the enemy? Modi in all his campaigns has been saying that Pakistan is afraid of him. But the truth is that Pakistan wants him to be the PM because the logic is – stronger the Hindu communalism in India, stronger the Muslim fundamentalism in Pakistan. They feed each other,” Yechury said at a news conference at CPM headquarters in Kolkata.