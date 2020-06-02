Pak summons Indian envoy

India had Sunday declared two Pakistan High Commission officials “persona non grata”, and ordered them to leave the country. India had Sunday declared two Pakistan High Commission officials “persona non grata”, and ordered them to leave the country.

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over India’s decision to expel two officials of its High Commission in New Delhi on charges of espionage.

India had Sunday declared two Pakistan High Commission officials “persona non grata”, and ordered them to leave the country. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned for a “strong demarche”, conveying Pakistan’s condemnation of India’s decision and rejection of all “baseless” allegations against the officials.

