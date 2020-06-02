Pak summons Indian envoy

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2020 12:12:41 am
Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over India’s decision to expel two officials of its High Commission in New Delhi on charges of espionage.
India had Sunday declared two Pakistan High Commission officials “persona non grata”, and ordered them to leave the country. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned for a “strong demarche”, conveying Pakistan’s condemnation of India’s decision and rejection of all “baseless” allegations against the officials.
