scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Top news

Army officer among three personnel injured in Pak shelling along LoC in Rajouri

Sources said Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation in Sunderbani sector in the afternoon. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: September 15, 2020 9:52:51 pm
pak shelling, pak firing loc, kashmir loc, rajouri kashmir loc, pak shelling along loc, indian army kashmirThe incident took place in Kashmir's Rajouri district along the LOC. (Representational)

Three army men including a Major were injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Sources said Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation in Sunderbani sector in the afternoon. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said “some injuries have been reported’’.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars,’’ he said, adding the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement