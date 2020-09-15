Army officer among three personnel injured in Pak shelling along LoC in Rajouri

The incident took place in Kashmir's Rajouri district along the LOC. (Representational)

Three army men including a Major were injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Sources said Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation in Sunderbani sector in the afternoon. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said “some injuries have been reported’’.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars,’’ he said, adding the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

