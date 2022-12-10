scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Pak Rangers, BSF troops exchange fire along border

The BSF has decided to lodge a strong "protest" with its Pakistani counterparts and have sought a flag meeting on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said on Friday.

The BSF retaliated by firing 18 rounds at the Pakistan Rangers, the spokesperson added. (Representational Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire across the International Border in Rajasthan’s Anupgarh area on Friday, officials said, adding no casualties were reported on the Indian side.

The BSF has decided to lodge a strong “protest” with its Pakistani counterparts and have sought a flag meeting on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson said Pakistan Rangers fired “six-seven rounds” at BSF personnel guarding a group of farmers near the border fence. The BSF retaliated by firing 18 rounds at the Pakistan Rangers, the spokesperson added.

“The incident took place at around 2 in Anupgarh area, Sector Sri Ganganagar, when Pak Rangers fired six-seven rounds on BSF troops, who were present ahead of BS Fence as Kissan guard along with five local farmers. In retaliation, the BSF kisaan (farmer) guard party fired around 18 rounds on Pak Rangers. No casualty to BSF and Indian farmers have been reported,” the BSF spokesperson said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...Premium
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...Premium
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...

India and Pakistan had last year issued a joint statement to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the LoC and the International Border, and to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”. The statement had come as they two countries sought to maintain peace along the LoC, which saw more than more than 4,600 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2020.

The statement, the first to have been jointly issued by the two countries in over eight years, had said the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the Indian and Pakistani armies had agreed to a “strict observance of all agreements, understanding and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors from midnight 24/25 February, 2021”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 02:46:08 am
Next Story

CPM MP moves private member’s Bill to define Governor’s powers

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close