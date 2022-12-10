Pak Rangers, BSF troops exchange fire along border

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire across the International Border in Rajasthan’s Anupgarh area on Friday, officials said, adding no casualties were reported on the Indian side.

The BSF has decided to lodge a strong “protest” with its Pakistani counterparts and have sought a flag meeting on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson said Pakistan Rangers fired “six-seven rounds” at BSF personnel guarding a group of farmers near the border fence. The BSF retaliated by firing 18 rounds at the Pakistan Rangers, the spokesperson added.

“The incident took place at around 2 in Anupgarh area, Sector Sri Ganganagar, when Pak Rangers fired six-seven rounds on BSF troops, who were present ahead of BS Fence as Kissan guard along with five local farmers. In retaliation, the BSF kisaan (farmer) guard party fired around 18 rounds on Pak Rangers. No casualty to BSF and Indian farmers have been reported,” the BSF spokesperson said.

India and Pakistan had last year issued a joint statement to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the LoC and the International Border, and to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”. The statement had come as they two countries sought to maintain peace along the LoC, which saw more than more than 4,600 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2020.

The statement, the first to have been jointly issued by the two countries in over eight years, had said the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the Indian and Pakistani armies had agreed to a “strict observance of all agreements, understanding and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors from midnight 24/25 February, 2021”.