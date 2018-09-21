Pakistan President says Imran Khan’s peace overture negated by India in ‘usual belligerent manner’

Pakistan President Arif Alvi (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Pakistan President Arif Alvi (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Friday expressed disappointment over India’s decision to call off talks between the two countries, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace overture was negated in their “usual belligerent manner”.

“Sad to see India backing off from FM level talks. Mutual reservations could have been placed on the table. Kashmiris face only disappointment on International Day of Peace. PM Imran Khan’s outstanding peace overture negated in their usual belligerent manner,” the President tweeted.

India called off talks with the neighbouring country today, less than 24 hours after it was confirmed that Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be meeting her counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Citing the reason for the cancellation of talks as abduction and killing of three J&K policemen and the release of postal stamps glorifying slain Kashmir militant commander Burhan Wani, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said the true face of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been exposed.

READ | India calls off talks with Pakistan after J&K cops killing, says PM Imran Khan’s ‘true face’ exposed

Briefing the media, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “It’s obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of new Prime Minister of Pakistan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in the office.” He said that two fresh events occurred since the announcement of fresh talks between both countries.

Imran Khan had initiated peace-level talks through a letter addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a meeting had been scheduled between the Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in New York. This formal engagement between the Foreign Ministers was supposed to happen after three years, since the last one was in December 2015 in Islamabad.

