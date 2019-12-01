Pak path of proxy war through terror will only see defeat, says Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that Pakistan will not get anything but defeat “in the path of a proxy war through terrorism that they have chosen”. He also said the surgical strike and Balakot attack have shown that India can act across the border for national security.

Singh was speaking at the Passing Out Parade of the 137th course of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune. A total of 284 cadets graduated from the Academy.

Addressing the passing cadets and the gathering, Singh said, “India has always believed in maintaining peaceful and friendly ties with other countries. We neither have any extra-territorial ambitions nor have we ever interfered in affairs of other countries. But if someone messes with us, we will teach them a lesson.

“We are committed to the sovereignty and security of the people of the country. But if someone runs terror camps on their soil or conspires to attack India, then we give them give a befitting reply. If required for national security, India now not only act within our borders but also across the borders. This we have shown on at least three-four occasions in the last five-and-a-half years. The whole world watched it when we conducted the surgical strike in PoK and in 2019 when we destroyed terror camps in Balakot,” he said.