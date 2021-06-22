Pak national among 3 militants killed in Sopore gunfight: Police

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including a top commander and a foreigner, were killed during a gunfight in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Monday, police said. One security forces jawan was injured in the operation but his condition is reported to be stable now.

Terming it an important operation for J&K police and security forces, DGP Dilbag Singh said in Srinagar that all three men were involved in the June 12 attack at Sopore market, in which civilians and policemen died, and had carried out several terror-related incidents together.

Police identified the deceased commander as Mudasir Pandit. “In the encounter last night three terrorist commanders have been killed. Mudasir Pandit is the top commander among these three. He has been in command of LeT in this area since June 2019. There are 18 FIRs against him and he was involved in several killings including four civilians, nine security forces personnel, two former militants and three sarpanchs along with two others associated with Hurriyat and separatist cadres in the Sopore area,” Singh said.

The other two deceased were identified as: Abdullah, also known as Asrar, hailing from Pakistan and Sopore resident Khusheed Ahmad Mir — associated with LeT since May 2020.

Police said all three militants were “the perpetrators of the attacks that killed two councillors and one SPO on 29 March 2021 and two policemen and two civilians in Sopore on 12 June 2021.”

GoC Kilo force, Major General HS Sahi, who also addressed the press on the joint operation, said one jawan sustained a gunshot injury during the operation. “He was moved to the hospital and is now stable,” the officer said.

Stating that this was the second such group in the recent time where local militants were accompanied by Pakistani militants, Maj Gen Sahi said, “This is a nexus that exists and it is a cause of concern. This nexus needs to be broken so that there is no hurdle in the peace and development of J&K.”

He added that local militants must quit “gun culture” and join the national mainstream.