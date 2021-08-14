Pak militant killed in J&K gunfight, police say major tragedy averted

J&K Police on Friday said a foreign militant had been killed in an overnight encounter in Kulgam, adding that a “major tragedy has been averted” ahead of Independence Day, with a large cache of weapons and explosives recovered from the site.

As per a police statement, militants on Thursday afternoon opened fire at a BSF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Malpora Mir Bazar area of Kulgam.

“However, the fire was retaliated by road opening party of police and security forces. Reinforcement of Police and Army reached immediately and cordoned off the area. Besides, the joint party ensured not to give any chance to terrorists to escape from the spot and the terrorists managed to take shelter in a nearby building,” the statement said.

The encounter continued overnight and searches were conducted on Friday morning.

IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said the slain militant has been identified as Usman, “a Pakistani national and identified as an associate of JeM top commander Lamboo alias Adnan who was recently killed in an encounter…”

Kumar said, “Along with Victor Force, I was monitoring the encounter. We had neutralised the militant overnight and this morning we have found the body of a Pakistani terrorist named Usman. He had been active for the last six months.”