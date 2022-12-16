scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Pak LeT terrorist Kasab did not have ‘iota of remorse’ in jail after 26/11 attacks: Nurse Anjali Kulthe

Addressing the 'UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward' via video link on Thursday, Kulthe recalled the horror that the victims of the attacks went through on that fateful day.

Anjali Kulthe had also identified and testified against Kasab. (Express Photo/ File)

Anjali Kulthe, the brave staff nurse who saved many lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has said that the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab did not have an “iota of remorse” when she saw him in jail after he was captured alive.

Addressing the ‘UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward’ via video link on Thursday, Kulthe recalled the horror that the victims of the attacks went through on that fateful day when 10 Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists launched coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in Mumbai at five major locations, killing 166 people and injuring over 300 people.

Kulthe, who was a staff nurse at the Cama and Albless Hospital for Women and Children when the attack took place, told the Security Council members that Kasab did not show even an “iota of remorse” when she saw him in jail after he was captured alive.

She reportedly saw two terrorists, including Kasab, storm into the gates of the hospital and kill the guards.
The LeT terrorists targeted five prominent places of the financial capital – Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Nariman House business and residential complex, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, the Oberoi-Trident Hotel, and Taj Hotel and Tower.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked Kulthe for vividly sharing her recollection of the human cost of terrorism and described her as a “valiant victim of the 26/11 terror attacks”.

“Her testimony today is a stark reminder to the Council and the international community that justice is yet to be delivered to the victims of several terrorist incidents, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks,” he said in a statement to the Security Council in his national capacity.

Kulthe had also identified and testified against Kasab. She donned her uniform proudly at the court while she testified against him.

Kasab was sentenced to death and executed on November 21, 2012 and buried at Yerwada Jail in Pune.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 04:49:27 pm
