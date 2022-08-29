scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Pak can consider importing vegetables, other edible items from India: Finance Minister Ismail

Pakistan is witnessing a massive surge in the prices of various vegetables and fruits due to devastating floods

Displaced families receive food and take refuge on a roadside after fleeing their flood-hit homes, in Charsadda, Pakistan (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday said the government can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India following the destruction of standing crops due to massive floods, three years after Islamabad downgraded trade ties with New Delhi over the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan is witnessing a massive surge in the prices of various vegetables and fruits due to devastating floods as the supply of vegetables from Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab has badly been affected because of the disaster.

Addressing a press conference here, Finance Minister Ismail said that the government could “consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India” to facilitate people after recent floods destroyed crops across the country, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

Explained |Explained: Pakistan’s monster monsoon

He made the comment in response to a question.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...

Pakistan downgraded its trade relations with India in August 2019 after India’s decision to revoke Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing a source, Dawn newspaper reported that former security adviser Moeed Yousuf was working on some proposals regarding trade with India.

On record, former commerce adviser Razak Dawood also spoke on several occasions for the resumption of trade with India, the paper said.

Advertisement

In March 2021, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had announced it would allow the private sector to import white sugar from India and cotton via the Wagah border. However, the decision was reversed within days following severe criticism from the main opposition parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party — who are now in a coalition government.

Read |International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan

With a change in the federal government this year, the Ministry of Commerce in May ruled out the possibility of a resumption of stalled bilateral trade, the paper said.

The response came from the commerce ministry over the widespread speculation on social media that the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was considering a proposal to resume trade with India.

Advertisement

“There is no change in Pakistan’s policy on trade with India,” an official announcement from the commerce ministry had said.

However, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in June had advocated the case for trade and engagement with other countries, especially India.

According to Lahore Market Committee Secretary Shehzad Cheema, one hundred containers of tomato and around 30 of onion are being received at Torkham border (with Afghanistan) daily, out of which two containers of tomato and one of onion is being brought to Lahore city on a daily basis and the number of containers is absolutely too short to meet the demand in the provincial capital of Punjab.

Cheema said the government would eventually import onion and tomato from India. He said import of vegetables from Iran via Taftan border (Balochistan) was not viable as the Iranian government had increased taxes on its imports and exports.

He said the prices of date palm and banana would also go up in the coming days as most of the orchards in Sindh had been destroyed by the floods. Apple supply from Balochistan or other areas had also been stopped due to flooding.

Advertisement

Jawaad Rizvi, a wholesale dealer of Lahore market, told PTI that on Sunday, per kilogram of tomato and onion were available in Lahore’s markets at around Rs500 and Rs400 respectively.

He said that in the coming days the prices of commodities will increase further as the supply of vegetables from Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab has badly been affected because of floods.

Advertisement

According to officials, floods have claimed over nearly 1,100 lives so far.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:59:15 pm
Next Story

Newsmaker | Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru: Seer of prominent Lingayat mutt facing charges at heart of OBC, faith debate in community

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

Mamata defends arrested colleagues, slams BJP and central agencies

Mamata defends arrested colleagues, slams BJP and central agencies

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement