Pak ex-envoy claims he influenced Shobhaa De’s article on Kashmir, columnist calls it a ‘lie’

After former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit claimed that he influenced Shobhaa De’s articles on Kashmir, the noted columnist on Monday called his statements “dangerous and malicious”.

In a video on Twitter, De said she felt “deeply insulted” by the claims made by Basit and “it is very important to nail lies”. “Especially when it comes from a despicable man who is making up a story to discredit not just me but India as well,” she said.

#WATCH Columnist Shobhaa De responds to claims by Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, that he managed to influence her writings on Kashmir pic.twitter.com/784dub1wBW — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Basit, who was appointed as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India in 2014, claimed in a video interview that after the July 2016 death of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani none of the mainstream journalists was writing about the use of pellet guns and atrocities on protesters, PTI reported.

The former envoy further said only De “agreed” to write an article in favour of Kashmir’s “self-determination” and in one of her columns wrote, “Now the time has come to resolve this issue once and for all through a plebiscite”, PTI reported.

Reacting to Basit’s claims, De said Basit came and “imposed himself and intruded in a small room” in January this year at the Jaipur LitFest at a publishing party, which was the first and last time she met him.

“He came and joined a small group, attempted a conversation, was snubbed and was almost as good as asked to leave. In those three minutes, he tried to bring in various issues. But the only issue which chased him away was when we mentioned China and that’s the last we saw of him. That’s the first and last time I ever encountered this man. What he is referring to is a column written in 2016,” De said.

“I’d like to place it on record, that what he’s doing is dangerous, malicious and it’s absolutely unfair to anybody who believes in the truth as we all do,” she said.

