scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Pak drone recovered near border in Punjab

The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and fired upon by the troops around 7:40 pm on Sunday in an area falling under the territorial limits of Rajatal village in Amritsar.

drone recovered news, pakistan drone news, indian expressThe Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone that flew into India from Pakistan. (File Representational Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a drone that flew into India from Pakistan along the international border in Punjab, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and fired upon by the troops around 7:40 pm on Sunday in an area falling under the territorial limits of Rajatal village in Amritsar, they said.

The quadcopter was “recovered” from a field near the border fence and a search is on to check if it dropped any consignment in the area, the BSF spokesperson said.

It was not clear if the China-made drone was downed by the firing or if it crashed due to a battery discharge, officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion: J&K L-G Man...
Stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion: J&K L-G Man...

At least three such Pakistani drones were shot down by the border force last week in Punjab.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 01:50:55 pm
Next Story

Will BJP give ticket to aspirants outside Tilak, Bapat families in Kasba Peth bypoll?

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close