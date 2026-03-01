Pak drone incursion along LoC in J-K’s Poonch; Army opens fire

On February 27, troops had fired at a Pakistani drone in the same area.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 1, 2026 02:21 PM IST
droneThe drone escaped the gunfire and immediately retreated. (representational image)
In what appears to be a repeated attempt, Army troops opened fire on a Pakistani drone after it entered the Indian side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district early Sunday, the second such incident in three days.

Officials said the drone briefly hovered over the Digwar area before returning to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Troops manning a forward post spotted the enemy drone at around 6:10 am and fired over a dozen rounds in an attempt to bring it down. According to officials, the quadcopter had attempted to breach Indian airspace between 5:45 am and 6:00 am.

However, the drone escaped the gunfire and immediately retreated.

A search operation was launched to ensure there had been no airdropping of weapons or narcotics, officials said.

On February 27, troops had also fired at a Pakistani drone in the same area.

